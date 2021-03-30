Mathews&Stansbury has announced introduction of a moist wipe, 2FeetWipes, designed to combat foot odor. An official product launch date is expected to be announced in April.

“This mineral wipe, with its gentle formula, can be used daily to fight unpleasant odor with confidence,” says Arlene Mathews, who recognized a need for this product and heads a business providing medical case management and consulting.

“When Arlene called about creating this product with its benefits for active people, and actually anyone looking for fresher feet, I quickly agreed to collaborate,” says Susan Stansbury, who has extensive experience in product and market development, converter manufacturing and nonwovens fabrics, working with and for nonwovens and wet wipes producers.

Mathews and Stansbury, who have worked on previous projects together, say they discovered a market gap by realizing there are no deodorant foot wipes or towelettes. 2FeetWipes, which are convenient, easy to transport and fresh, are made in the U.S. and sold in packages of 20 individually wrapped single wipes.

Contact Stansbury at 920.265.6407 or Mathews at 913-327-7976 for more information.