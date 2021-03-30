Michelman has expanded its network by joining the International Molded Fiber Association (IMFA). IMFA’s mission is to promote the global use of molded fiber products and advocate for environmental sustainability.

Rick Michelman, Michelman’s chief technology officer & EVP, Americas & Printing & Packaging, says, “We want to help transition the industry into more sustainable packaging. Our barrier coatings help improve fiber-based packaging’s functionality and performance while managing its end-of-life.”

The company says it has been opening new markets for paper & film packaging since creating its first repulpable water-based coating over 50 years ago. Like molded fiber, Michelman says its water-based coatings offer opportunities to increase sustainable practices, reduce waste and deliver product performance using fewer raw materials — with repulpable, recyclable, compostable and renewably-sourced options.

Michelman says, “Because IMFA’s members include manufacturers of molded fiber products, industry suppliers and service providers, Michelman has surrounded itself with like-minded organizations that will help accelerate the pace of product innovations for molded fiber applications.”

For more information, visit www.imfa.org and www.michelman.com.