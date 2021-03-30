Quantum Energy Squares, a plant-based energy bar powered by organic caffeine and balanced macros, has been chosen by KeHE, a natural and organic food distribution company, as its 2021 On Trend "Best New Product in Breakfast & Bars." KeHE celebrates its commitment to innovation annually with its On Trend Awards program as part of its Summer Show for retail buyers across the U.S.

"Congratulations to Quantum on winning the On Trend 'Best New Product of Breakfast and Bars' award!" says KeHE national category director, Alex Marx. "Each entry was run through our methodology by a panel of judges scrutinizing taste, ingredients, innovation, salability and other factors. There were more than 40 brands in contention for this award in this category. Quantum impressed judges with its balanced macros, organic caffeine, pleasing flavor profiles and eye-catching packaging; an outstanding new product on all counts!"

Quantum's formulation was developed by a sports dietitian, a food scientist and a pastry chef to provide a delicious, healthy source of slow-burn energy. Premium plant-based ingredients include organic caffeine from raw coffee, pumpkin seed protein, dates, almonds, chia seeds, organic dark chocolate, MCT oil and more.

"It's incredibly gratifying to be recognized by KeHE as the Best New Product in Breakfast & Bars," says Quantum Energy Squares CEO Dan Medvene. "People are paying more attention to healthy choices; instead of a cup of coffee without essential nutrients, or carb-heavy breakfast foods, more customers are looking for 'better-for-you' options to jumpstart busy days. With KeHE's support, as well as now being available in all Whole Foods Market and Sprouts Farmers Market locations across the country, we think 2021 will be the year when more of America starts their day with a 'square' meal."

For more information, visit quantumsquares.com.