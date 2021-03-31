Great American Packaging (GAP) announced it has received the highest rating on the recently completed IFS PACsecure audit, a Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) recognized food safety certification program. The audit is designed to make sure packaging companies comply with rigorous standards that are in place to ensure the quality and safety of all packaging materials that come into contact with food.

“Since founding GAP more than 50 years ago, we’ve been leveraging and expanding our capabilities and commitment to meet the needs of our food manufacturing customers across a broad range of fresh and frozen food applications including bakery, frozen meats, vegetables and meals, fresh produce, snack foods and more. This near perfect food safety audit score is one of the many ways we put this commitment into action,” says Beth Smith, director of marketing.

The audit represents a rigorous evaluation process to ensure companies like GAP have well-documented and implemented food safety practices enterprise-wide. These processes verify that employees across the company maintain food safety standards and ensure food manufacturing companies diminish their risks of contamination, and keep their products safe for consumer consumption.

Backing its commitment as the How We Serve You Matters Most brand, GAP also recently rolled-out a three-to-five-year plan for continued lean enterprise implementation. This includes streamlining processes, ensuring on-time delivery, reducing set-up times and equipping employees with the resources and training they need to drive operational efficiencies that ultimately improve the customer experience and value.

Smith says, “Our goal is to provide our customers the highest levels of excellence in our products and services. We’re committed to the success of the growing companies we serve. For food manufacturers, this is more than just putting food safety first. It’s making sure that from design to delivery, we are putting to work our expertise in custom, flexible packaging solutions in everything we do, every single day.”

