The second round of events at the MULTIVAC Summit 2021 will take place in April, focusing on all aspects of food processing and packaging. The agenda topics includes: "Expertise in lines and automation in the protein sector" and "Packaging solutions for fresh produce and convenience products". Customers and representatives from the food industry can virtually attend Apr. 12 and in corona-compliant face-to-face events on Apr. 26 at the application Center or the Training & Innovation Center at the Group's headquarters in Wolfertschwenden. From May onwards, the contents of these sessions will also be available on the MULTIVAC City platform.

The series of events will be continued in the coming months with "Solutions for the meat processing industry" (TVI), "Solutions for small and medium-sized companies or businesses producing hand-crafted products" and "Solutions for bakery companies".

Visit summit.multivac.com for more information.