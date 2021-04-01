Ferrara rolled out seasonal candy and cookie treats to be featured in virtual egg hunts and creative activities celebrating the season. Ferrara says it is helping families make the season colorful — and delicious with seven fun additions to its portfolio of springtime goodies.

"With many families celebrating Easter at home this year, Ferrara's seasonal portfolio includes a variety of fun and innovative options for any activity, like our new digital jelly bean art tutorials using our Classic Jelly Bird Eggs," says Mariah Havens, director of seasonal confections at Ferrara Candy Company. "From BRACH'S Rainbow Sparkle Jelly Bird Eggs to NERDS Easter-themed Treat Size Ropes and Black Forest Spring Snacks, there's something for every Easter basket the whole family can enjoy."

Ferrara says jellybeans are perfect for candy dishes, baking and hiding inside hollow Easter eggs and is adding three new varieties to its lineup:

BRACH'S Rainbow Sparkle Jelly Bird Eggs: Brightly colored, shiny and shimmery jelly bird eggs with flavors of the rainbow in grape, lemon, lime, orange, blue raspberry and cherry.

BRACH'S All Reds Jelly Bird Eggs: The crowd-favorite "Red" flavors all packed together — cherry, strawberry, raspberry and watermelon.

BRACH'S Milk Chocolate Jelly Bird Egg Mix: 100% real milk chocolate-covered jellybeans mixed with non-covered jellybeans in cherry, raspberry and strawberry flavors.

In the cookie category, new limited-batch Mother's Springtime Circus Animal Cookies feature chick, duckling, bunny and butterfly shapes covered in yellow and white icing and topped with sprinkles.

Ferrara is introducing gluten- and fat-free Black Forest Spring Snacks in flower, duck and bunny shapes. With fruit flavors such as pineapple, strawberry, raspberry and watermelon, these snacks are also available in treat-sized packs –for snacking, decorating and adding to Easter baskets.

The company says fans of gummy, tangy and crunchy treats will enjoy this year's new Easter NERDS Treat Size Ropes — individually wrapped with special spring-themed packaging featuring a bright green bag and pastel-hued NERDS. Crushed Lemonheads Candy will also be exclusively available at Walmart.

For more information, visit www.brachs.com and www.ferrarausa.com.