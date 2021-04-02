As a step toward Horizon Organic's carbon positive by 2025 goal, the company has published an executive summary of its lifecycle assessment (LCA) on Horizon Organic whole milk half gallons, providing a look at the brand's carbon footprint and the next steps that it will take to reduce emissions. Horizon is aiming to achieve carbon neutrality, and then go beyond by removing or preventing additional carbon from entering the atmosphere, becoming carbon positive.

"Time is not on our side when it comes to climate change, and it's the responsibility of businesses to act with urgency and transparency," says Deanna Bratter, head of sustainable development at Danone North America. "Releasing Horizon Organic's carbon footprint is only the first step in this journey. We're now focusing on partnerships and investing in our family farmers to implement carbon reduction projects to meet our ambitious carbon positive by 2025 goal."

One year ago, Horizon Organic announced its goal to become the first national dairy brand to be carbon positive across its full supply chain. When Horizon made this commitment, the brand also promised to be open and transparent throughout its journey to becoming carbon positive. By releasing its whole milk half gallon carbon footprint, Horizon hopes to help customers better understand dairy's impact on the environment and what is being done to reduce emissions across its supply chain.

The Findings

The results of the life cycle assessment (LCA) on Horizon's whole milk half gallon confirmed that:

Two-thirds of Horizon Organic's greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions come from on-farm activities such as soil management, enteric fermentation, manure management and milking.

The remaining one-third of emissions come from off-farm activities such as manufacturing, transportation, final product, packaging and end-of-life.

To see the full breakdown of Horizon Organic's carbon footprint, visit: https://horizon.com/carbon-positive/life-cycle-assessment/

Actions on the Horizon

As the brand embarks on the next part of its carbon positive journey, Horizon Organic is taking the following steps to reduce its carbon footprint from farm to fridge:

Enhancing Soil Health: Horizon Organic farmers are already enrolled in the Danone North America Soil Health Initiative, which represents 28,000 acres or 26.4 million gallons of organic milk. The Danone North American Soil Health Initiative works with farmers to institute soil health programs that reduce and store carbon, in partnership with Sustainable Environmental Consultants and its EcoPractices platform.

Enriching Animals: As part of its animal welfare program, Horizon Organic prioritizes cows' welfare and health throughout their life. The brand prides itself on continuous improvement, which is why it is rolling out a program putting the wellbeing of cows at the center of it all. Horizon is working with each farm to identify additional ways to do what's best for their cows, such as providing calf-jackets to keep calves warm, shade covers to keep cows cool and brushes to keep them comfortable. This enables farmers to achieve more efficient production of milks and lengthens the lives of the cows, ultimately reducing the number of cows needed over the long-term. Horizon is also working with farmers on optimizing diets and manure management to further reduce emissions.

Improving Processing and Distribution: Currently, 100% of the electricity used at Horizon Organic-owned processing plants is derived from wind power through the purchase of renewable energy certificates or through purchase-power agreements. Horizon has also pledged to accelerate transition to low-carbon and sustainable fuel technologies by supporting the BSR Sustainable Fuel Buyers principles to help lower emissions from processing plants to retailers.

Evolving Packaging: All Horizon Organic half-gallon cartons are currently widely recyclable, and the brand is aiming to make 100% of packaging recyclable, reusable, or compostable by 2025.

Horizon Organic is aiming to certify its Growing Years whole milk half gallon product carbon neutral through the Carbon Trust by the end of 2021. To learn more about Horizon Organic's carbon positive by 2025 commitment, visit https://horizon.com/carbon-positive.