Preferred Packaging, a U.S.-based leader in complete packaging solutions, installed a Deacro T610 turret slitter rewinder. The machine will join three other Deacro machines that support film processing for making lidding film and numerous other flexible film types; and reportedly provide Preferred Packaging with desired throughputs and automated benefits while equipping the company for new developments in packaging markets.

“As film applications continue to advance and gain popularity, it’s important to update efficiencies. For us, that meant moving from standard slitter rewinder technology to greater automation,” says Rick Ivy, CEO of Preferred Packaging. “Initially, we couldn’t justify buying a new automated turret machine, so we purchased a used one to test the concept. That machine confirmed our approach but was inferior to Deacro’s engineering. We sold it and purchased the Deacro model T610 twin-turret duplex slitter rewinder. We look forward to installation because we know this machine will make an immediate impact on our production goals.”

The T610 model allows the operator to setup cores on the outer rewind mandrels during the slitter runtime. When the rewinding is complete, the machine turrets the rewind shafts and automatically continues winding while finished rolls are unloaded onto a receiving tree. After the finished rolls are removed, new cores are positioned during slitter operation. The differential rewind system for web gauge variation. If there is a non-uniform web construction, the operator can easily rewind the film to where the glitch occurred and correct it. Other advantages such as touch-screen operation and automatic knife assembly support repeatability. Operators do not have to handle rewind tooling, shafts, setup knives or manually remove rolls, simplifying operator training and improving safety.

“Our films and sealant properties are highly customizable based on packaging type,” says Ivy. “Having machine suppliers like Deacro who understand our processes and deliver the technology needed to execute those processes is very much appreciated. They do everything you would expect from a good company.”

For more information, visit www.prefpkg.com, davis-standard.com and www.deacro.com.