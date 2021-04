H.B. Fuller announced two new compostable adhesive solutions under its worldwide Flextra Evolution brand: Flextra Evolution SF1000CP/XR2000CP and Flextra Evolution WB1200CP/XR2200CP, which reportedly offers advantages in terms of sustainability goals and manufacturer benefits.

The flexible packaging industry is focused on addressing end-of-life issues, such as recyclability and compostability. In flexible packaging, the adhesive holds the whole structure together. To make the whole package compostable, the adhesive must also be compostable.

Flextra Evolution SF1000CP/XR2000CP is a 2K solventless adhesive that offers design benefits, such as sound dampening, adhesion and a variety of biodegradable film substrates, from bar wrap to snack packaging and more.

Flextra Evolution WB1200CP/XR2200CP, a water-based two-part system that works best with paper-to-film laminations, is fully compostable according to EN13432, ASTM D6400, and is certified through the Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI), North America's leading certifier of compostable products and packaging.

“When people ask for a compostable adhesive, what they are likely asking for is a package with components that can be composted and, now, this can be brought to life with the help of our compostable adhesives throughout the supply chain,” says Wayne Eklund, research scientist. “These new solutions from our Flextra Evolution product line have similar performance to conventional multi-layer packaging adhesives, show great printability and appearance and work seamlessly with standard equipment. Most importantly, in industrial composting facilities, the adhesives decompose with no toxic residue, microplastics or other pollutants.”

As part of the broader market move toward sustainability, compostable flexible packaging allows converters and brand owners another tool towards reducing, reusing, composting or recycling. Flexible packaging requires less waste than other packaging types, such as glass, uses less transit resource needs, and utilizes fewer natural resources.

For more information, visit www.hbfuller.com.