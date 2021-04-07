Elevate Packaging announced that its PURE Labels MC White compostable pressure sensitive adhesive labels are now BPI certified — including full-color printing and coatings.

The Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI) certifies compostable products that meet ASTM D6400 and ASTM D6868 standards for composability. Through lab testing, BPI Certification proves that a material will safely compost in a composting facility, leaving behind no toxic residue or microplastics.

Rich Cohen, Elevate Packaging founder, says, “Elevate’s business is entirely focused on leading compostable flexible packaging and compostable adhesive labels. We continually invest and innovate to offer brands world-class compostable solutions. This additional compostability certification with BPI is an important milestone, which supports our mission to offer brands with world-class sustainable packaging solutions.”

Compostable stickers and labels can aid in the diversion of food waste away from landfills. BPI Guidelines for the Labeling of Compostable Products and Packaging assert the importance that compostable products are readily and easily identifiable as compostable. Compostable labels can provide a way for brand owners and end-users to identify compostable packaging and reduce compost contamination.

“Compostable packaging is critical for businesses and communities looking to divert food scraps, and BPI certification provides a trusted benchmark for the compostability claim” says Rhodes Yepsen, executive director of BPI.

For more information, visit www.elevatepackaging.com and www.products.bpiworld.org.