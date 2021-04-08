The new Shurtape brand AP 201 Colors production grade acrylic packaging tape is designed to assist all industries in quickly and easily identifying the contents of sealed cartons. Available in blue, green, red, yellow and orange, Shurtape brand AP 201 Colors is engineered to withstand a range of conditions and temperatures. It’s intended to clearly delineate sealed cases of different types of manufactured goods, including seasonal products, pharmaceuticals, general consumer goods, food products and more.

Meets FDA Guidelines

Packaging tape that comes in contact with food is regulated as an indirect food additive under the Food Drug and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act) and Title 21 Code of Federal Regulations (21 CFR) and requires FDA clearances. AP 201 Colors meets applicable standards for FDA Indirect Contact CFR 21, 175.105 and FDA Indirect Contact CFR 21, 177.1520, which address adhesives and components of coatings, and polymers, respectively.

A Tool for Categorizing & Organizing

For manufacturing businesses producing various products packaged in similar cartons, AP 201 Colors offers a solution for recognizing specific product categories. The bright tapes stand out against the packages throughout the supply chain. This saves time by allowing workers to group specific product categories or reroute certain cartons in an automated shipping system.

Constructed with a 28 micron biaxially oriented polypropylene cast film, the durable, 2.0 mil acrylic packaging tape is available in standard widths and lengths and can be used for light- to medium-weight cartons in manual or automated industrial case sealing systems.

Visit www.shurtape.com/products/ap-201 for more information.