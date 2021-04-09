Graphic Packaging International (Graphic Packaging), a paper-based packaging company, launched the PaperSeal Slice and the PaperSeal Wedge, recyclable, barrier-lined, paperboard packaging alternatives to plastic thermoformed trays for sliced meats and cheeses.

“Compared to traditional plastic trays, PaperSeal Slice typically reduces plastic by 75% and PaperSeal Wedge by 80%,” says Ricardo De Genova, Graphic Packaging’s SVP, global innovation and new business. “The innovative new designs also use lighter weight paperboard to deliver reduced pack weights that can support our customers’ packaging sustainability goals. Both are available as formed or flat trays.”

Both solutions reportedly have seal integrity and shelf life that’s equivalent to traditional plastic trays. As with the existing PaperSeal trays, the top film and liner can be separated from the paperboard for post-use recycling. According to Graphic Packaging, The PaperSeal Slice and Wedge solutions feature safety, flexibility, efficiency and branding. Slice and Wedge solutions are ready to commercialize and designed to meet the requirements of high-speed food manufacturing lines. Graphic Packaging's Sustainability Vision 2025 aims to ensure 100% of its products are fully recyclable by 2025.

“Demand for sustainable, fiber-based alternatives to plastic packaging is very high, and we are working on a variety of new PaperSeal tray innovations to assist our customers in meeting their environmental targets,” says De Genova. “PaperSeal Slice and Wedge are just two examples of how we can diversify our flexible PaperSeal range to meet the sustainability priorities of the individual brands and retailers we work with.”

