The Stuttgart-based print service provider, Duma Druck GmbH, has ordered Xeikon’s new digital web press, the Xeikon SX30000.

The company cited the following reasons that led to its decision to enter the digital printing arena:

Produce short runs faster and more efficiently and optimize lead times

Expand its service portfolio with customized and personalized print products

Offer customers added value and respond to their needs with flexibility

“We studied the market carefully before we selected Xeikon’s SX30000 press,” says Volker Lück, joint managing director at Duma Druck GmbH. “We were immediately impressed with the machine’s capabilities. The key advantages for our business are the variety of substrate options the press can handle and the high levels of print quality it can deliver. Maintaining the high quality of our printed products with the new machine is essential and Xeikon’s superior digital press gives us the opportunity to add value for our customers.”

The Xeikon SX30000 is a new, high-performance, single-pass duplex printing press based on Xeikon’s new SIRIUS technology. It sets new standards for dry toner printing, according to Xeikon, offering a resolution of 1200 x 3600 dpi and five color units. Able to process a wide range of substrates, it prints at a width of more than 20 inches at a rate of 98 feet per minute, or 404 A4 pages/minute. Its average speed is reportedly more than 50% faster than its predecessor.

Xeikon says it is targeting applications that demand high ink coverage on high-quality papers, such as book printing or direct mailings, while also adhering to strict quality criteria. With no limitation on the length of a printed piece, it is also able to handle materials destined for the retail and signage markets, along with security printing and commercial print. Each product suite offers customers a complete set-up of five different component parts — the press, workflow, dry toner, substrates and converting equipment.

“Our Xeikon SX30000 system, using groundbreaking SIRIUS dry toner technology, has been designed to bring about a new era of productivity, lower running costs and a profitable TCO,” says Dimitri Van Gaever, market segment director, graphic arts at Xeikon. “At Duma Druck, the Xeikon SX30000 will be supplied with an inline and automated cut and stack solution, which is being supported by our Xeikon Solution Services Department. Duma Druck is now fully prepared to take its business to new levels, now and in the future.”

