Multisac Flexible Packaging acquired a Comexi ML2 laminator. The company has now has seven Comexi machines: one flexographic press, three laminators and three slitters. Multisac says it uses the following technologies: flexographic printing, digital printing, solventless and solvent-based laminating, and rewinding.

“We are very satisfied with our Multisac Flexible Packaging partnership. The sale of seven machines conveys that the trust between the two companies is extremely good, and we must continue working daily in order to maintain it,” says David Morera, the regional sales director of Europe at Comexi. “Yearly, Multisac Flexible Packaging is growing. We are happy that Comexi can contribute to this growth with our machinery, as is the case of Multisac’s ML2 laminator purchase.”

The Comexi ML2 offers various types of flexible packaging applications — such as heat seal, cold seal, matt and gloss varnish coatings, solvent and water-based laminating, and solventless laminating — all in one laminator. Daily operations can be rapidly performed, reportedly maximizing production.

