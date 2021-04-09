Sustainable flexible packaging company Eco Flexibles commented on the post-COVID packaging market and the potential for circular economy principles to guide the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector’s growth.

“As we return to some sort of normality, how effectively brands can market to environmentally enlightened consumers will be key. Today’s shopper is once again focusing on the ‘green’ credentials of the products they buy, but the umbrella term of ‘sustainability’ is losing its meaning,” says Matt Francklow, director of Eco Flexibles. “What consumers want to see is something tangible that they can understand and relate to. This is where demonstrating circular economy principles in packaging design comes to the fore.

“Traditionally, brands have kept the technical details of packaging substrates very separate from the consumer, believing shoppers are less interested in terms such as PE, PP or PET, preferring either simple recyclable or non-recyclable messaging. However, we are seeing a much more ‘enlightened’ and engaged consumer, who wants to know more about what the packaging is made from, why and what its end-of-life disposal options are.”

Eco Flexibles says it is ensuring flexible packaging is more sustainable via light weighting, making it refillable or recyclable and working with brands and packers to transition its flexible packaging designs from mixed plastics to new, fully recyclable monopolymer designs with equivalent performance. The company also offers bespoke designs, alongside ‘off-the-shelf’ packs from flow wraps to lidding films and pouches.

Francklow says, “Our message to the wider FMCG sector is that today’s consumer is highly engaged with the packaging lifecycle, and that interest isn’t going away any time soon. Monopolymers, which have a clear channel for recovery, allow the consumer to visualize the full lifetime of a pack and are using this to inform purchase decisions. Unlocking the circular economy in everyday products has true commercial value, and its importance to sales recovery cannot be overstated.”

