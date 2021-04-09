Rudi’s Rocky Mountain Bakery announced a new master brand of small batch, fresh, artisanal bread from Boulder, CO. The company updated recipes in its organic portfolio by utilizing starter yeast, along with a fermentation process of up to 24 hours, which reportedly enhances the taste and texture of its breads.

The brand says it will revamp its packaging design across the entire portfolio to attract new customers and maintain the original classic look, while increasing marketing support to help tell the story of Rudi’s Rocky Mountain Bakery. Consumers can find new products in the organic and gluten-free channel later this year, as Rudi’s Rocky Mountain Bakery begins to roll out in grocery stores nationwide.

“We felt that the bread category had been asleep for quite some time now and are excited to turn the lights back on in this category and bring a new look and taste to everyone’s favorite comfort food with the launch of Rudi’s Rocky Mountain Bakery,” says Brian McGuire, CEO, Rudi’s Rocky Mountain Bakery. “As we move forward in this new direction, we hope to continue our driving mission and firm belief instilled from our founding team — that bread worth making is bread worth sharing.”

For more information, visit rudisbakery.com.