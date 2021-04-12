Smurfit Kappa Bag-in-Box introduced the new light 60-micron EVOH film – E Compact 60, which decreases the amount of plastic used to manufacture bags. The development process took more than a year and Smurfit Kappa says it applied qualification criteria in order to guarantee the film’s mechanical and barrier properties and achieved a 16% bag weight reduction, along with a 12% decline in CO2 emissions (estimated for the 3l bag format with the Vitop Compact tap). The new solution is based on new PE resin technologies, which are reportedly more resistant and enable more sustainable packaging without any compromise on productivity or consumer convenience.

“Bag-in-Box is an environmentally friendly solution containing less plastic than other liquid product packaging. We are constantly working on our materials and technologies to make our packaging most sustainable,” says Thierry Minaud, CEO of Smurfit Kappa Bag-in-Box. “Smurfit Kappa Bag-in-Box has already made significant improvements in the area of plastic weight reduction, and showed [a] 15% film thickness decrease in the last 15 years. [The] launch of the Vitop Compact tap has also contributed positively and enabled 2.7 tons of plastic saving per 1 million bags. Reducing materials goes hand in hand with other environmental benefits: fewer trucks and lower CO2 emissions, less waste [and] less storage space.”

