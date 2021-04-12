K2 Ventures, a Boston-based, functional foods startup, launched a new protein snack (jerky) brand called Brave Good Kind (BGK) — with all-natural Tender Chicken Bites as its first product. Each bag of BGK Tender Chicken Bites has 9-10g protein, 5-7g carbs, and less than 6g sugar per serving. They are available for purchase on Amazon and the BGK website in a 10-pack bundle of 2.5-ounce bags for $59.99, or a 6-pack variety bundle of 2.5-ounce bags for $39.99.

BGK Tender Chicken Bites come in Original, Teriyaki and Hot Honey flavors and are made with real ingredients, such as antibiotic-free chicken and spices. They are a source of protein, gluten-free and contain no MSG or added nitrates. The bites are reportedly tender, easy to eat and filling. The on-the-go snack also has 65% less fat than potato chips and 30%-40% less sugar than granola bars.

According to a recent IRI survey, 55% of consumers are snacking three or more times per day, and meat snacks have grown steadily over the past five years, with over $3.5 billion in sales; the category is projected to reach $4.9 billion by 2022. According to K2 Ventures, with the popularity of high-protein diets, meat snacks are a top performing segment in the savory snack category, however more than 90% of the options available are made from beef. Not only does beef have high saturated fat content, it also has the highest carbon footprint of all food sources. According to a study published by Joseph Poore and Thomas Nemecek (2018), one kilogram of beef results in 60 kg of greenhouse gas emissions; two and a half times more than lamb, and 10 times more than chicken.

“Brave Good Kind was born to re-imagine healthy snacking, focusing on the meat snacks category with an offering that is tender, all-natural and made with chicken; it’s a flavorful and delectable treat that the whole family can enjoy,” says Prabal Chaudhri, president and founder of K2 Ventures. “We know consumers want a jerky that is easy to eat, and are looking for a tenderly delicious snack without un-sustained sugary spikes of energy from guilt-inducing ingredients. We also addressed the desire for a more sustainable protein source, as chicken has 90% less of a carbon footprint than beef. The result: Brave Good Kind Tender Chicken Bites, a snack that fulfills both desire and conscience.”

For more information, visit www.chickenbites.com.