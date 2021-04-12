Xeikon America, Inc. launched the Xeikon SX20000 digital color press — the second duplex press to come to market based on Xeikon’s SIRIUS dry toner technology. The company says it presents a value proposition for printers looking for a cost-effective machine that will give them image quality, registration front-to-back and color quality control. This press could suit print providers working in the production of high-quality books and direct mail, PoS materials, security print and general commercial print applications. The Xeikon SX20000 is available for physical and online demonstrations at Xeikon’s Global Innovation Center in Antwerp, Belgium, and is globally commercially available.

“In today’s printing world, we all know it’s about delivering value which encompasses quality, performance, sustainability and competitive pricing,” says Dimitri Van Gaever, Xeikon market segment director. “With the launch of the Xeikon SX20000, Xeikon is offering printers in the graphic arts and commercial print markets a press with unequalled capabilities at an attractive investment level. The Xeikon SX20000 has all the innovations of its flagship predecessor, the Xeikon SX30000, which makes it a consistent, reliable all-around performer, able to run at a printing width of 20 inches (508mm) on a broad range of substrates at 1200x3600dpi at speeds of 66 feet per minute (20m/min) or 1700 B2 sheets per hour. This single pass, duplex press is geared towards printers looking to streamline and optimize the production of high value, premium quality print with high coverage content on high quality papers. On top of that, the Xeikon SX20000 offers scalability with upgrades available in both speed and color stations. With this new press, we are bringing to market a full rotary machine based on SIRIUS dry toner technology driven by Xeikon’s powerful X-800 workflow for full automation.”

According to the company, the SX20000 digital color press features rotary printing with registration and imposition on longer substrates and no repeat size, fixed sheet format or frame length. On this single pass duplex press, there are no coverage limitations, no special inks — just load the substrate reel onto the Xeikon. To develop SIRIUS dry toner technology, Xeikon built on the four major areas of toner development, imaging technology, fusing technology and media conditioning. SIRIUS reportedly delivers a wide application and substrate range combined with lower running costs and a compelling overall total cost of ownership (TCO) and overall OEE.

“We believe the launch of the Xeikon SX20000 comes at the right moment in time,” says Van Gaever. “Printers looking for a roll-fed machine with maximum efficiencies, a powerful workflow for full color control and automated imposition plus all the processes necessary to compete, need look no further. Many printers working in the graphic arts and commercial print markets are aware that they need to streamline their operation, reduce their total cost of operation (TCO), increase productivity and uptime and also review their equipment. Printers looking for new revenue streams and considering a broader range of applications may be restricted because of printing equipment limitations. Our single pass duplex press is unique, designed to maximize and deliver a market leading performance and unequalled sustainability. The Xeikon SX20000 has everything and more to guarantee business growth and become the cornerstone of any print business.”

