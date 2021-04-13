HI-CHEW announced the launch of its new HI-CHEW Fruit Combos Stand Up Pouch, featuring individually wrapped Tropical Smoothie, Piña Colada and new Strawberry Lemonade flavors.

The company says that after it was introduced to the market in 2020, HI-CHEW Fruit Combos, featuring Tropical Smoothie and Piña Colada, quickly became a fan-favorite. HI-CHEW is adding more “double-layer flavor fun” to the mix with a new Fruit Combos Standup Pouch. The latest offering marks the addition of the 2020 HI-CHEW Flavor Games Champion flavor, Strawberry Lemonade. With strawberry on the outside and lemon on the inside, these flavors are layered together to “bring the summer classic to life for a third flavorful experience.”

"In 2020, we hosted the Fantasy Flavor Games, where consumers selected Strawberry Lemonade as the new offering they'd like to see released in the U.S," says Tatsuya Takamiya, chief marketing officer of Morinaga America, Inc. "We are thrilled to be able to launch this flavor in our new Fruit Combos Stand Up Pouch, which perfectly complements Tropical Smoothie and Piña Colada. The three refreshing flavors tap into consumers' excitement for tropical beverages and we're looking forward to seeing the response to the fan-chosen flavor."

The addition of Strawberry Lemonade adds to the brand's expanding flavor offerings. Today, HI-CHEW is available in 27 flavor offerings. The HI-CHEW Fruit Combos Stand Up is offered in a 11.65-oz pouch for a suggested retail price of $6.99 (varies per market).

Visit hi-chew.com for more information.