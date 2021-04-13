Happy Family Organics, an organic baby food brand in the U.S., announced a new pouch line — Happy Baby Savory Blends. Crafted for little ones 6+ months, Happy Baby Savory Blends contains 1 ½ servings of organic vegetables per pouch, reportedly more vegetables in one pouch than any other leading baby food brand. The recipes feature organic vegetables blended with flavorful fats, herbs and spices. According to Happy Family Organic, it is the largest baby food brand to announce it is joining Partnership for a Healthier America's (PHA) Veggies Early & Often campaign, making a series of commitments that include doubling its vegetable-forward products over the next three years.

Savory Blends meets Partnership for a Healthier America's Veggies Early & Often guidelines, which state that products must be made up of at least 50% veggies, contain no added salt or sugar and be free of artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. According to Happy Family Organics, consumer data shows that parents are seeking out veggie-forward options for their family, but the national average intake of total vegetables in toddlers remains below the recommended amounts.

Anne Laraway, CEO of Happy Family Organics, says, "We're proud to join Partnership for a Healthier America's Veggies Early & Often campaign and create more options to help babies and toddlers learn to love their veggies."

Savory Blends pouches feature recipes with organic vegetables, good fats, herbs and spices. Each blend contains ½ teaspoon of avocado or olive oil, is unsalted and includes a hint of herbs and spices like garlic, rosemary, sage or oregano to enhance the flavor. Happy Baby Savory Blends is available in four flavor combinations: Sweet Potatoes with Olive Oil + Rosemary; Squash, Chickpeas & Spinach with Avocado Oil + Sage; Broccoli & Carrots with Olive Oil + Garlic; and Purple Carrots & Cauliflower with Avocado Oil + Oregano. Happy Baby Savory Blends is currently available for purchase at Whole Foods Market and Amazon.

Happy Family Organics teamed up with PHA to set a series of commitments that center on five key pillars: promoting vegetable consumption, promoting whole grain consumption, promoting nutrient quality, increasing access to organic food for low income families, and educating families around childhood nutrition. It's also the first brand to join the campaign that participates in the federal WIC program, with its line of organic jarred purees available to qualifying women and children in 24 of the 25 states that currently accept organic baby foods. Happy Family Organics will work with PHA over the next three years to expand its reach within WIC.

Nancy E. Roman, president and CEO of Partnership for a Healthier America, says, "Happy Family Organics is the first leading brand to make a commitment to increase the number of veggie-forward products for babies and toddlers. Research shows that introducing infants and toddlers to vegetables early and often sets the foundation for a healthy life, and Happy Family Organics is leading the way by innovating veggie-forward products and setting a new standard in the marketplace."

For more information, visit www.happyfamilyorganics.com/savory-blends.