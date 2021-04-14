Split Nutrition produces a line of nut butter and fruit spread snacks, served single-serve “on-the-go-pack”. Split says it believes in offering high-quality snacks, free of fillers and artificial ingredients that people can enjoy in socially distanced, outdoor group settings. With guidance from Prairie State Group, Split Nutrition is now offering white label services. These services are provided for brands that have items that work better as pairs.

Graham Redding, PSG company president, helped guide Split Nutrition through the design process. The first step included trialing different flexible packaging materials and films. Redding also put the Split team in touch with equipment manufacturing experts to convert and fill the proprietary, dual-chamber packaging design.

“We’ve essentially invented a package. Graham and PSG took the time to show us the printing and manufacturing process for packaging design. We had never seen it before,” says Jeff Mahin, Split Nutrition co-founder. “PSG showed us how to creatively and effectively package and market our product. We also believe that other things are better in twos, which is why we’re excited about our white labeling services.”

