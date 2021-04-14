Atlantic Zeiser, a specialist for digital inline printing processes, will present at virtual.drupa 2021 the DIGILINE Versa Inline Pro — a new system for digital inline color printing for flat or erected already-filled folding cartons— on Apr. 21 at 2:40PM CEST. The system was developed specifically to complement existing conventional packaging lines in order to allow them to capitalize on the advantages of digital technology. This allows brand owners of consumer packaged goods to retain their familiar processes and still have part of the packaged products individualized for such purposes as marketing campaigns, seasonal promotions and country-specific information.

According to Atlantic Zeiser, it introduced the latest generation of its Gray Market Controller GMC Pro software solution in response to challenges in gray market activity with the increasing importance of e-commerce. It will allow sales channel monitoring — assisted by algorithms and intelligent serialization.

Digital inline printing continues to address a growing number of challenges in combination with drop-on-demand (DoD) inkjet technology. This allows individualization of consumer goods packaging at a very late stage, especially for small batches, with the ability to add brand protection features addressing product piracy and gray market risk. When applied to the financial, ID and commercial cards markets, the technology allows high levels of personalization in a secure and cost-effective manner.

“More and more printing and packaging processes are landing in the ‘tension zone’ between mass production on the one hand and individualization on the other. This is where a variety of requirements from marketing, supply chain, data and product security and controlling collide — creating complexity,” says Barbara Schulz, CEO of Coesia Digital Printing Solutions and Atlantic Zeiser. “The high print quality, even in color, and the flexibility and excellent price-performance ratio of DoD technology means that it is able to capitalize on its advantages for an increasing amount of applications.”

For more information, visit events.drupa.de/en.