SNICKERS announced SNICKERS Almond Brownie, a new addition to the SNICKERS brownie portfolio set to launch in August 2021. The product will feature the brand's newest flavor: a chewy brownie filling, mixed with chopped almonds and topped with a layer of caramel, all coated in dark chocolate. It will be available in single (1.26 oz), share (2.52 oz) and sharing stand-up pouch (6.93 oz) sizes.

The release follows that of two other products in the SNICKERS brownie line-up: SNICKERS Peanut Brownie, which features a chewy peanut-brownie filling, a layer of caramel and a classic SNICKERS chocolate coating, and the SNICKERS Peanut Brownie Ice Cream, which features brownie-flavored ice cream with chewy brownie bits, topped with a thin layer of caramel and peanuts covered in a milk chocolate-y coating.

"After seeing unparalleled excitement for the SNICKERS Peanut Brownie and SNICKERS Peanut Brownie Ice Cream launches, we're excited to deliver on our purpose of better moments and more smiles by unveiling a delicious variation of the bar for our fans," says Michelle Deignan, Mars Wrigley senior brand director. "The new SNICKERS Almond Brownie offers a deeply satisfying treat, with a taste and texture only SNICKERS can deliver on."

