Epson announced that a single SurePress L-6534VW has produced the following commercial print volumes in an installation: 1.99 million square feet in one month, 5.5 million square feet in one quarter and 13.8 million square feet over a period of nine months since installation. Epson says it was able to track this data with its Epson Remote Management System server, a digital monitoring system that tracks usage data.

Third-party research from IT Strategies notes the average monthly print volume for large digital presses is 215,000-430,000 square feet. The SurePress L-6534VW being tracked by the Epson Remote Management System server shows production that is four times more than this average. The workflow to the SurePress L-6534VW was driven by the Wasatch RIP solution, which offers a fully customizable solution designed to streamline orders, minimize production errors, help increase productivity and run print production effectively.

“Many manufacturers quote fast print speeds, which by themselves can be misleading, if they are not sustainable over time. This data from SurePress shows real-world production, with sustained printing stats over a period of several months,” says Mike Pruitt, product manager, Epson America, Inc. “This printing milestone demonstrates once again why the SurePress L-6534VW is a reliable, high-quality label press solution for highly automated installations.”

The Epson SurePress L-6534VW digital UV press, designed for label converters investing in a digital label press or looking to expand production facilities, is designed to be a reliable and easy-to-use press that enables high-speed printing ideal for producing labels and packaging. The PrecisionCore linehead, center drum system, and digital varnish are designed to deliver high-quality images. A space-saving, compact design integrates functions required for production, such as corona treatment, white ink, digital varnish and an additional UV curing unit.

Visit epson.com for more information.