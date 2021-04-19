Domino Sugar announced a brand refresh that will feature an updated logo, streamlined brand colors, new recipes and the heritage of the brand while still maintaining the yellow associated with Domino.

"Changing a legacy brand is a big decision as we don't take sugar lightly," says Paula Summers, vice president of marketing. "But after analyzing the positive, shifting consumer attitudes about sugar and seeing the trends in the market, we knew this was the perfect time for a refresh."

"Refreshing a brand comes with tremendous responsibility," says Suzzette Arroyo, director of brand management. "Domino Sugar has been trusted by generations of families and we approached this redesign knowing the importance of retaining the brand attributes consumers have associated with Domino for more than a century. We cherish our leadership position, and know we must continue to evolve to be relevant and remain the choice consumers reach for while shopping."

Changes include new seals on all products indicating Non-GMO Project verification, as well as a how-to-recycle logo, which informs consumers how to recycle in an efficient and environmentally friendly way. While maintaining its classic angle and D, the Domino logo now includes "Crafted by Experts Since 1901" to reinforce the brand's story. Additionally, products Demerara and Confectioners have been renamed to Domino Turbinado Sugar and Domino Powdered Sugar, respectively, to facilitate selection on the shelf by describing the type of sugar in terms that are more consumer and recipe friendly.

"With the new look, people will find it easier to quickly choose the precise sugar they are looking for based on unique color cues for each product." says Ileana Durand, domino brand marketing manager.

To celebrate the new look, Domino Granulated Sugar and Domino Golden Sugar launched an Easy Baking Tub on Amazon, making it easier to scoop, measure the right amount and store for future recipes. The new recyclable tub has a hinged lid that opens and closes easily, to facilitate access and better preserve the sugar inside. Consumers can find Domino's refreshed packaging on the shelves at local retailers this summer.

For more information, visit DominoSugar.com.