Dow and Lucro Plastecycle, an Indian recycling company, welcome Marico Limited, one of India's leading consumer goods companies into a tripartite partnership to introduce Dow's PCR-based coalition shrink films into its line of consumer products. This alliance enables Dow to work towards meeting its new sustainability target of stopping waste by collecting 1 MMT of plastics to be collected, reused or recycled by 2030.

Earlier this year, Dow and Lucro signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop and launch polyethylene (PE) film solutions. Under the MoU, Dow says it will utilize its team of packaging experts, material scientists, recycling equipment, blown film manufacturing and testing capabilities at Pack Studios Shanghai and Mumbai to help Lucro develop recycled film for various applications.

With the addition of Marico Limited, this tripartite partnership forms part of Dow's comprehensive strategy to enable a circular economy for plastics by focusing on integrating recycled content into product offerings ensuring that product's values are maximized and extended across its lifecycle from creation to use to disposal.

"We are pleased to welcome Marico, a leading consumer goods company in the health, beauty and wellness space, join us in partnership and leading the way in India by offering circular packaging options through Dow's innovative resins and Lucro's expertise as a high quality, innovative and recycled-content flexible film manufacturer," says Bambang Candra, Asia Pacific commercial vice president of Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics. "This partnership places all the valuable stakeholders along the road to sustainability with the aim to meet market demands for brands seeking to use more recycled content in their packaging."

Dow's virgin resins in combination with Lucro's PCR is aligned with Dow's strategy of designing products for circularity and implementing recycling solutions to provide new life for used plastics.

"Sustainability is a long-term commitment and a way of life at Marico. We are constantly working towards making a difference by adopting every possible measure that will propel us further along the road to secure a sustainable future. Furthering our ongoing programs towards integrating circularity principles in product packaging, this partnership with Dow is significant as it enables us to use post-consumer recycled resin that helps reduce our carbon footprint," says Jitendra Mahajan, chief operating officer, Supply Chain & IT, Marico Limited.

"We have always been passionate advocates for recycling post-consumer waste and believe that there is a lot of value that can be derived from it," says Ujwal Desai, co-founder and managing director of Lucro. "Collectively between Dow, Lucro, and Marico Limited, we are looking forward to supporting brands owners in meeting their sustainability goals through the development of PCR-based sustainable packaging solutions."

For more information, visit www.dowpackaging.com and www.lucro.in.