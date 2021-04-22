Flow Water Inc. announced that it was awarded a Canada's Clean50 Award.

"Canada's Clean50 Awards are announced annually by Delta Management Group and the Clean50 organization to recognize those 50 individuals or small teams, from 16 different categories, who have done the most to advance the cause of sustainability and clean capitalism in Canada over the past 2 years," says Gavin Pitchford, Delta Management Group CEO.

Sustainability has always been part of Flow's corporate DNA, from its mostly renewable plant-based packaging to carbon neutral operations and having positive social impacts.

"When I started Flow, I wanted to respect the beauty of our incredible natural spring by putting its water in the most sustainable format available. I set out to evolve a pack that goes beyond wasteful plastic bottles. We now have an advanced, mostly renewable plant-based pack that's 100% recyclable and BPA free, and contributes to the circular economy. Flow also has a 360° sustainability program across five key pillars to actively address and mitigate our impacts. We've worked hard over the last five years to bring our 18 million and growing loyal customers products that are better for them and the planet. To be recognized for those efforts with a Clean50 Award is incredibly gratifying, and evidence we are part of a growing community focused on more mindful consumption," says Nicholas Reichenbach, Flow's founder and executive chairman.

Flow is reportedly among the fastest-growing premium spring water and wellness beverage brands in North America. It also has a high "net promoter score" of any premium water company — which is the measure of how often customers would recommend the brand to others.

Flow's new spring campaign is focused on wellness and sustainability. Shawn Mendes has served as Sustainability Ambassador for the company since 2019 and says "As one of millions of young people passionate about creating a better future for our planet, I hope to continue making a difference with this forward-thinking brand that shares the same goals."

Flow's spring campaign also features Halle Berry, NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook III, media influencer and DJ Hannah Bronfman, singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes, model Paloma Elsesser and Taboo of the Black Eyed Peas.

In addition, Flow recently recertified as a B-Corporation (BCorp), scoring a 126.5 — over thirty points more than its initial certification score. BCorps are companies that use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems and certifying with BCorps requires a rigorous audit of a company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance metrics. Flow has been a Certified BCorp since 2017.

"Achieving a BCorp recertification score of 126.5 for Flow's ESG efforts, 34 points higher than our original score and being very well positioned in our industry, is another incredible testament to Flow's sustainability value proposition, and further validates our planet-friendly business model. With our Clean50 Award and now this BCorp score, our customers can really feel good about Flow as the best choice for them and the planet," says Maurizio Patarnello, Flow's newly appointed CEO.

For more information, visit www.flowesg.com.