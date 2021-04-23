The drive system comprises the motor, drive and gearbox in one unit and is offered in two versions — wall-mounted and motor-mounted.

The Sinamics G115D drive system is characterized by a robust design with a high IP protection class (up to IP66 / UL Type 4X) and is suitable for use in harsh environments. Thanks to its compact dimensions, the Sinamics G115D can be easily installed in confined areas. The drive system can also be operated reliably over a wide temperature range of -30 to 55 degrees Celsius (-22 to 131 degrees Fahrenheit), enabling operation in deep freezing applications. Sinamics G115D is suitable for applications in intra-logistics and airports, as well as in the automotive and food and beverage industries. Its power ranges from 0.37 to 7.5 kilowatts (1/2 to 10 hp) for wall-mount applications and 0.37 to 4 kilowatts (1/2 to 5 hp) for motor-mounted applications. The drive system can be put into operation quickly and easily with comprehensive integration into the Totally Integrated Automation (TIA) portal including Startdrive commissioning software or the Sinamics Smart Access Module (SAM) web-server for Wi-Fi setup and diagnostics. To be prepared for digital transformation and to enable cloud-based analysis, Sinamics G115D is integrated into the entire MindConnect portfolio and is compatible with MindSphere applications such as Analyze MyDrives.

Thanks to Profisafe, the Sinamics G115D has Safety Integrated in the form of STO (Safe Torque Off) SIL2, which standardizes and facilitates the certification process. For flexibility in terms of installation, service and maintenance, the solution is equipped with a plug-in connector and flexible connection possibilities. The device is particularly suitable for interaction with Simatic controllers such as the Simatic S7-1200 or Simatic ET200 for motion control. Siemens offers warranty extensions for Sinamics G115D through its Service Protect package. As part of this service package, an additional one or two-year warranty extension may be purchased for failure coverage. The package offers simplified processing under normal warranty conditions for the extended period.