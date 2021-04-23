With growing consumer demand for lower sugar, lower calorie organic dark chocolate that tastes amazing and has unique toppings, nib mor is redesigning their packaging with vibrant colors and unique iconography to appeal to their family-focused audience. Each visual element of the redesign is meant to differentiate the brand in the snacking chocolate category. The modernized logo and packaging color palette was designed to stand out on store shelves and convey a sense of fun along with appetite appeal.

“As we've started sharing the new packaging more broadly, the feedback we've received has been incredibly positive,” confirmed CEO Prabha Cheemalapati. Sales of the brand's snacking bags were up nearly 30% in 2020 and their e-commerce sales increased by more than 50%. With their new packaging design being phased in online and on-shelf, nib mor is expecting to build even more momentum in 2021.