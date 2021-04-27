Proper Good is a meal provider that uses a custom-made 100% flexible transparent pouch, allowing consumers to see every element of the meal's ingredients, natural colors, vegetables and meats. The ingredient list reads as if you made it at home, and there are no added chemicals, stabilizers or colorings. Proper Good says the pouch and clean ingredients work together to position it as an honest and transparent company.

The flexible pouch is topped with a custom header card with vibrant graphics, conversational writing, and product usage and benefits — combining these elements to create a unique product look and brand experience.

Click image to view video

Video courtesy of Proper Good

The pouch is BPA-free, as well as being microwave safe, with cool-touch areas so it's easy to use. Proper Good reports consumers love the convenience of heating it directly in the pouch for a quick and easy meal. As the pouch layers and cooking process allow for shelf stability, Proper Good sees thousands of consumers using the meals on the go — at work or while traveling — as they can store the clean ingredient keto, plant-based or gluten-free meals at room temperature.

Proper Good also offers customers a recycling program if local recycling is not an option for them. By texting the customer service number, customers are emailed a pre-paid label to return the used pouches at no cost to them. The pouches are then recycled in bulk by Proper Good.