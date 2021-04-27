Kellogg's announced the Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Jumbo Snax for National Snack Day, the newest cereal to be transformed and "jumbo-fied" for snack time. Featuring cinnamon-sugar swirl-shape pieces, Kellogg's says each Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Jumbo Snax bite evokes the experience of enjoying a delicious cinnamon roll while at home or on the go. The new flavor hits cereal aisles nationwide this month alongside new Kellogg's SMORZ Jumbo Snax. The newly returned Kellogg's SMORZ Cereal, now turned cereal for snacking, features toasted graham square pieces dusted with marshmallow and rich chocolate flavors, each bite reminiscent of a freshly toasted s'more.

"Kellogg's Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Cereal and SMORZ Cereal have incredibly devoted fan bases, and we've received numerous social media requests to bring back the cereals," says Erin Storm, senior marketing director of Kellogg All Family Cereal. "The new Kellogg's Jumbo Snax additions give fans what they desire — another way to satisfy their cereal cravings, anytime, anywhere, with two new melt-in-your-mouth flavors."

The two new flavors join the Kellogg's Jumbo Snax lineup that includes Kellogg's Froot Loops, Apple Jacks, Corn Pops and Kellogg's Frosted Flakes-inspired Tiger Paws. Kellogg's Cinnabon Bakery Inspired and SMORZ Jumbo Snax will be available at retailers nationwide this month with a suggested retail price of $5.49 for a 12-pouch multipack with 0.42-oz single-serve bags, ideal for a midafternoon or on-the-go cereal snack.