Hoffmann Neopac, a global provider of packaging, installed one of the largest solar power systems in Switzerland. The extensive green energy initiative, which costs more than $2.2 million, will make Hoffmann Neopac fully electricity sustainable at each of its two manufacturing sites in its home country.

Comprising a total of 12,000 square meters, the photovoltaic system will have the ability to generate as much as 2,616 kilowatts peak (kWp). For the company, this equals three-quarters of the electric power consumption at its Thun plant in Switzerland. As of this year, Hoffmann Neopac uses certified Swiss hydroelectric power to cover the remaining electrical power needs of both facilities in Switzerland.

According to Swissolar, the size of the solar power plant in Thun is among the top eight of its kind in the country. “The sweeping solar power initiative and our overall renewable electricity consumption brings Hoffmann Neopac a sizable step closer to its goal of total operational sustainability,” says Mark Aegler, CEO of Hoffmann Neopac. “It exemplifies our commitment to harness our power from renewable resources and, from there, manufacture our products from renewable, recyclable resources as well.”

Hoffmann Neopac AG says it has put a high priority to sustainably manufacturing its packaging solutions, as well as to push recyclability and recycled content for all the packaging products. The company recently introduced a line of mono-material-barrier tube solutions, Polyfoil MMB. The new offering was Europe’s first tube solution to achieve full technology approval from RecyClass, and full recyclability grade A from SUEZ Circpack.

A variety of EcoDesign solutions support the company’s commitment to sustainability-minded production breakthroughs. These includes high-density polyethylene (HDPE) caps; Recycled tubes with 64% PCR content; Lightweight plastic tubes with 30% weight reduction in the tube body; and bio-based tubes such as the novel PICEA wood-based tube. In the tin sector, the company has achieved full packaging steel circularity in collaboration with its steel supplier. The result has been the recent launch of RecyCan, which is comprised of 100% PCR steel from German households.

For more information, visit www.hoffmann-neopac.com/en.