Epson America, Inc. announced it has updated its SurePress digital label press demo facility to better support virtual demos and live custom one-on-one discussions with prospective customers. The updated demo facility and meeting format allows interested label and packaging converters to meet with press operators and product managers to better understand the SurePress digital label press offerings.

“We understand it is still a difficult time for in-person demos and wanted to create a space that would best accommodate virtual demos and give converters the information they need to make the best decisions for their business,” says Mike Pruitt, product manager, Epson America, Inc. “These demo sessions are catered to provide exactly what converters need — whether that’s a 15-minute discussion to answer questions or a more detailed technical interview to delve into the features and benefits of SurePress. This is a tailored experience to give converters what they need during the purchasing decision process.”

The updated demo facility includes high-definition cameras and audio equipment to support a seamless virtual demo experience. The new state-of-the-art equipment allows for the presenter, digital label presses and details on the machine to be shown with advanced detail. Converters can send files to Epson to print in real-time during the demo, and product experts are able to discuss topics that are most important to individual businesses — from varnish and speed to maintenance and small text printing.

About Epson SurePress Digital Label Presses

Epson’s SurePress digital label presses offer workflow automation solutions leveraging the Wasatch RIP solution, delivering a fully customizable solution designed to streamline orders, minimize production errors, help increase productivity and run print production effectively. The SurePress digital label presses are label printers that can be tailored to meet various needs and budgets, and provide media flexibility for pressure sensitive, shrink and in-mold label and flexible packaging.

The SurePress L-6534VW digital UV press is designed for label converters investing in a digital label press or looking to expand production facilities. The press enables high-speed printing ideal for producing labels and packaging with outstanding durability.

The SurePress L-4533AW seven-color digital label press with White ink delivers high-speed printing, precise quality and color gamut required for brand-quality prime labels and packaging. Featuring substrate support, the low-cost, turnkey solution prints on off-the-shelf materials, including uncoated, gloss and semi-gloss papers, film and vinyl.

To schedule a virtual demo of Epson’s label and packaging printing solutions at the Demo Center, visit www.epson.com/surepress.