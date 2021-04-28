RSVLTS, an apparel company, announced the introduction of eco-friendly packaging as part of its increased focus on sustainability with new compostable poly mailer bags for all orders moving forward.

RSVLTS says the launch of the poly mailer packaging marks a switch in the company's operations that will exponentially reduce its carbon footprint on many levels for future reductions. Beginning in Q3 2020, RSVLTS started this phased approach with the removal of a tissue paper insert and three plastic clips per shirt, eliminating approximately 500,000+ clips within the past six months (estimating approximately 1 million per year).

"Innovation in all forms is near and dear to our team, but over the past few years we've made the redevelopment of our packaging to focus on sustainability a major priority because we knew at volume could make a massive difference to our global footprint," says Hsin Lin, director of product development at RSVLTS. "While something of this nature and scale takes time to deploy, nonetheless we started months ago with immediate adjustments, like the removal of our plastic shirt clips, so now we're beyond thrilled we can finally roll out the new compostable packaging for all future launches."

100% Compostable Packaging

In looking at ways to both improve the function and form of the previous mailers, the adjustments in the new smaller poly mailer packaging will reduce more than 5 tons of non-compostable plastic in the next year, with the ultimate goal of the packaging in all forms to be compostable by Earth Day 2022. Additional poly mailer packaging features include:

Double adhesive strip for reuse/returns

New handle for better holding during transport

Compostable information printed on bag, degradation over 3 months

Material made of PBAT+PLA+ corn starch, fully waterproof without any added coating

The company reports future packaging for larger deliveries will use more sustainable materials, such as recycled cardboards, with the mission to provide eco-friendly packaging that meets the customers' aesthetic and reusability that will keep material usage at a minimum.

For more information, visit www.rsvlts.com.