Xaar, an inkjet printing technology group, has launched its latest printhead — the Xaar Nitrox — which provides users with greater print speeds and uniformity across a variety of print applications. The Xaar Nitrox is the next printhead to come from ImagineX.

Xaar Nitrox features firing frequencies of up to 48kHz enabling print at up to 100 meters per minute. Set-up time and installation are reportedly fast, with drop in printhead alignment and Xaar’s AcuChp Technology allowing for a more automated process. With its ‘plug and print’ capability, printer uptime can be maximized with print uniformity. Xaar’s TF Technology recirculation minimizes any temperature changes within the printhead, eliminating print density variations and controlling viscosity to provide consistent printing.

Maintaining a constant flow of fluids directly past the back of the printhead nozzles enables instant priming of the Xaar Nitrox and avoids the need for purging before printing can start. The high flow rate also prevents sedimentation and nozzle blockages, particularly in heavily pigmented inks, improving reliability.

The Xaar Nitrox's printhead architecture and TF Technology facilitate printing in multiple orientations, printing in vertical or horizontal mode, even when positioned by a robotic arm with accelerating and decelerating speeds. Backwards compatible with the Xaar 1003, the three variants of the Xaar Nitrox — Core, Pro and Elite — provide customer choice and flexibility.

High Laydown Technology delivers high volumes of ink in a single pass and combined with Xaar’s TF Technology, using fluids with higher particle loading and sizes, even those with viscosities of up to 100 centipoise. This enables the Xaar Nitrox to print an increased color gamut and special effects for applications in the ceramic, glass and packaging sectors as well as jetting higher molecular weight materials for Advanced Manufacturing and 3D printing.

The Nitrox Core is designed for applications using oil-based inks, such as in ceramic tile decoration, while the Nitrox Pro can handle fluids including soluble salts and frit used for printing glass. The Nitrox Elite delivers printing at up to 48kHz and its drop placement and accuracy make it applicable for functional fluids and 3D applications, alongside more traditional display graphics and label printing solutions.

Graham Tweedale, general manager of Xaar’s printhead business unit says, “We are delighted to be launching the next printhead from our ImagineX platform. Whether using the latest highly viscous fluids for 3D printing or High Laydown for packaging and labels, the speed, performance and productivity of the Xaar Nitrox means you can use it to print right the first time and every time.”

Visit www.xaar.com for more information.