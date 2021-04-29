Producer and supplier of global pestos, sauces, pasta and spreads, Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc., announced the roll-out of a new look for its line of premium products by introducing a new pouch for its award-winning pesto along with adding a new Creamy Garlic sauce to its line. The pouch adds ease in dispensing the sauces while maintaining freshness. The sauces are available in the frozen section in 7-ounce pouches for $3.99 MSRP.

“For nearly 100 years, Armanino has taken inspiration from the herbs grown on its farms and its heritage to create flavorful sauces and products representative of its Italian roots, allowing anyone to bring chef-quality flavor into their homes,” says Tim Anderson, CEO of Armanino Foods. “Our new packaging lets customers view our products as a flavorful canvas to mix and match our sauces, pasta and meatballs to their preference.”

Armanino's line of frozen pastas and meatballs also have a new look that highlights the company's storied history and showcases basil freshly cut from its original farms and blended into its pesto, as well as its meatballs and pasta freshly prepared and flash frozen in small batches from an old-world traditional recipe. The new packaging is available in freezer sections at select Ralphs, Safeway, Fry’s and Lucky, among other retailers.

Visit Armaninofoods.com for more information.