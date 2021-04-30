The Fresh Meat Packaging Market is projected to grow in the coming years due to the increase in adoption of advanced packaging solutions, with the rise in requirements of various types of packaging for meat such as beef, pork, poultry and seafood.

The latest report by ESOMAR-certified market research and consulting firm, Fact.MR, finds North America and Europe will emerge as leading players, while the market in Asia Pacific will exhibit the fastest growth throughout the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

High requirement for modified atmosphere packaging is likely

Growing preference for Polyethylene (PE) material to boost sales

Rise in demand from beef and pork segments to fuel sales

The U.S. to remain a lucrative market for fresh meat packaging

Germany to maintain its lead in Europe’s market for fresh meat packaging

Asia Pacific to emerge as the fastest-growing market

China, the U.K., India, Japan, France and Canada to maintain positive industry outlook

“Incorporation of cutting-edge technologies by leading manufactures is set to raise their revenue considerably. Additionally, surge in demand for vacuum skin packaging and vacuum thermoformed packaging solutions will bolster market growth,” says a report analyst.

Growing Consumption of Meat Fuelling Sales of Fresh Meat Packaging

Fresh meat packaging is highly sought-after for storing various types of meat such as beef, pork, poultry, seafood and others. With increase in consumption of meat and seafood across the world, manufacturers of fresh meat packaging are expected to gain higher revenues over the coming years.

According to data revealed by the National Chicken Council, in the U.S. per capita consumption of total red meat grew from 104.2 pounds in 2015 to 111.7 pounds in 2020, and is set to grow further. As stated in a report published by the European Commission (EC), meat and veal production in the European Union (EU) increased to nearly 28 million tons in 2015, and is subject to grow further. These factors are widening the growth scope for fresh meat packaging manufacturers across the world.

