The converting industry relies on surface treatment to improve the adhesion of engineered films and foils that would otherwise be unreceptive to bonding with inks, coatings, and adhesives. However, many companies want to know which technology is the best of them all.

As an industry supplier who manufactures corona, plasma and flame treatment technologies, Enercon Industries Corporation offers insights on how these technologies compare. This new technical paper from Enercon evaluates each technology with a look at how the application is the ultimate deciding factor for determining which is best.

“What we’ve found over decades of engineering equipment is that understanding the application and converter’s objectives will lead you to the right technology,” says VP application engineering Tom Gilbertson. “It’s important to note that within a technology category, such as corona or plasma, there are many design considerations which can make or break an application.”

To download the paper, click here.