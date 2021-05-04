Stuffed Puffs, the filled marshmallow company, introduced its newest flavor, Cookies 'n Creme. The latest flavor combines fluffy vanilla marshmallow stuffed with white creme and chocolate cookie crunch, packaged in new resealable bags. Stuffed Puffs can be used as an ingredient in baking, cooking or in a classic s'more.

According to a survey of 2,000 Americans conducted by the brand, 6 in 10 respondents said that snacks taste better when paired together. The survey delved into popular flavor combinations, with Cookies and creme being the favorite. Cookies 'n Creme will be available in retailers, including Walmart, stuffedpuffs.com and Amazon.

Like Cookies n' Creme, all Stuffed Puffs Filled Marshmallows now come in a premium resealable bag to lock in freshness and maintain all the fluffiness of each filled marshmallow. The company says this latest packaging innovation guarantees quality and can increase functionality for on-the-go options during snacking or camping.



"Cookies and creme has always been a favorite flavor of mine so I'm excited to bring that delicious combination to our newest Stuffed Puffs creation," says Michael Tierney, CEO and founder of Stuffed Puffs. "The cookie sandwich pieces in the center add an incredible new dimension to our marshmallows, making this another technology achievement for the brand."

For more information, visit stuffedpuffs.com.