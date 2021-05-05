Tosaf has developed new additive masterbatches specifically tailored to the PE film orientation process. The company says that its portfolio currently includes slip, antiblock, antistatic and antifog additives. The ability to use them individually or in combination is designed to give manufacturers greater flexibility in meeting specific product requirements.

Tosaf says it has worked closely with Brückner Maschinenbau, a manufacturer of film stretching equipment based in Siegsdorf, Germany, to validate the good processing properties of its new BOPE masterbatches. The pilot tests show that films produced with them meet high optical and functional requirements without compromising mechanical properties.

In addition, Tosaf says it has demonstrated the good processing properties resulting from the use of the new additives on one of the most advanced production lines available today. The results also demonstrate the suitability of the new BOPE additives for the production of inline machine direction oriented (MDO) films, which are emerging as another strong production trend.

Visit www.tosaf.com for more information.