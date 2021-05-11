Trolli, a candy brand of The Ferrero Group known for gummies, announced Trolli Sour Gummi Creations Martian Mix — its first "buildable" gummies, with each bag containing seven alien-themed shapes inspired by alien heads, space rings and alien bodies, in six flavors: strawberry, blue raspberry, mango, watermelon, lemonade and pineapple. The new Trolli Sour Gummi Creations Martian Mix features up to 216 unique and customizable combinations.

"Over the years, Trolli has shined its neon light in the darkness and consistently delivered delicious products for gummi-lovers of all preferences to enjoy, from our classic Sour Brite Crawlers to last year's launch of Sour Crunchy Crawlers," says Dave Foldes, director of marketing for Trolli. "We can't wait for fans to get their hands on our new Sour Gummi Creations Martian Mix, letting their imaginations run wild with over 200 flavor combinations before beaming the alien creations up to their final destinations: mouths and stomachs across the country."

Trolli fans can visit MySpace to explore 216 Trolli alien profiles or for a chance to score prizes such as:

$5,000 for a trip to visit Roswell, NM, the mothership of reported UFO activity (1 winner)

Lifetime supply of Trolli (1 winner)

Two bags Gummi Creations Martian Mix (500 winners)

Trolli Gummi Creations Sweepstakes

To celebrate the brand's first ever physical-to-digital consumer experience, Trolli Sour Gummi Creations Martian Mix is giving away 10 new Xbox Series S systems. Fans can enter to win one of the gaming systems by purchasing select packages of Trolli Sour Gummi Creations Martian Mix and scanning the on-pack QR code to visit TrolliGummiCreations.com, where they can then upload photos of their 216 fun and quirky alien creations using the gummies in their Trolli packs. For each photo uploaded, fans will receive one (1) entry into the promotion.

