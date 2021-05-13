Jim Miller Gourmet, maker of Vino Slush Wine Slush Mix, announced Bourbon Slush Mix, a new product that can be added to lemonade, orange juice and water. The slush mix is available in pre-packaged pouches and 30 pound bulk cases. The company also sells their special pouches empty so customers can fill the pouches from the bulk mix and add their own labels.

Owner Jim Miller says, "You can use any brand of bourbon or whiskey with our Bourbon Slush Mix. We've added a few new ingredients to the traditional recipe to make it even more flavorful."

For more information, visit www.vinoslush.com.