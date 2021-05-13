Mars Food announced Ben's Original products are now available in new packaging at retailers throughout the U.S. The Ben's Original packaging includes the new brand name featured on a familiar orange background and same navy blue font. Inside the packaging, shoppers will continue to find a wide range of rice dishes. Ben's Original is available in a variety of white, whole grain brown and flavored rice that range in cook times from 90 seconds to 30 minutes.

"Ben's Original is not just a name and packaging change — we believe everyone deserves to feel welcome, heard and have access to nutritious food," says Rafael Narvaez, global CMO and R&D officer, Mars Food. "That's why we've committed to taking actions based on insights from thousands of consumers, as well as our own associates, that are designed to enhance inclusion and equity in service of our new brand purpose to create meals, experiences and opportunities that offer everyone a seat at the table."

For more information, visit www.BensOriginal.com.