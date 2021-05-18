Pure Organic, a producer of layered bars made with real fruit juices and purees, debuted a new look following its rebrand, including a refreshed logo and a modern, fun packaging design. In honor of the rebrand, Pure Organic is donating $5,000 to No Kid Hungry to help children get access to meals.

"While our old packaging served us well, it was the quality and delicious taste of our products that made us a household name," says Gianna De Caro, director of brand marketing and innovation for Pure Organic. "This rebrand better showcases Pure Organic's personality by using clever language and bold color. The update will help us evolve the brand to stand out on shelf and allow us to better connect with consumers using our relatable, fresh voice."

For more information, visit www.pureorganic.com.