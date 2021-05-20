Altair, a global technology company providing solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI), announced general availability for a host of new features and functionality in Altair One — a fully integrated platform that brings together the company's entire product suite and HPC capabilities to facilitate collaboration and faster time-to-market. According to the company, Altair One delivers access to a unified development environment and offers multi-disciplinary teams the on-demand HPC critical to complete complex projects quickly and efficiently.

"Altair One provides a modern, single pane of glass approach to leverage HPC and cloud resources for running computational science applications anywhere and everywhere at scale, which is key to optimizing outcomes and achieving faster time-to-value," says James R. Scapa, founder and chief executive officer, Altair. "With the launch of Altair One, we are empowering our customers with all the software and tools to seamlessly manage hybrid on-premises and cloud HPC resources to process workloads in the most cost-efficient and fastest way possible."

The availability of Altair's HPC resources mallows designers, engineers and data scientists to run complex projects without any need for the support of in-house HPC infrastructures. Altair One offers the ability to provision turnkey, scalable appliance clusters across all major cloud providers including Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Google Cloud Platform.

Altair One is a single portal for Altair's products, accessible anywhere via standard workstations, PCs, laptops and mobile devices. Users also have access to exclusive Altair One tools including:

Altair DesignAI — Combines physics-based simulation-driven design and machine learning-based AI-driven design to create high-potential designs earlier in development cycles

Altair Material Data Center — A multi-domain material properties repository to help create sustainable, efficient, minimum-weight designs

Altair One provides HPC access portals for end-users and intuitive management portals for IT administrators. Powered by Altair PBS Works, Altair One leverages the same workload management technology used by many of the world's Top 500 HPC systems and foremost supercomputing centers. Altair One does not require additional capital expenditures on complex IT and can scale immediately in response to peaks in workload.

For more information, visit www.altair.com.