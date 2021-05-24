Bryce Corporation, a supplier of innovative flexible packaging and prepress solutions, in partnership with Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc., the agricultural cooperative owned by more than 700 farmer families, has announced the first store drop-off recyclable stand-up-pouch solution for Ocean Spray Craisins dried cranberries after nearly two years of development and collaboration. As Ocean Spray continues its commitment to sustainability, the partnership with Bryce marks another advancement towards more recoverable packaging solutions.

The innovative packaging solution designed for Ocean Spray Craisins dried cranberries will be available in both roll stock and pre-made stand-up-pouch formats, utilizing Bryce Corporation's BryCyclable high-performance polyethylene. It also showcases Bryce Corporation's high-definition flexographic printing, high-opacity inks and registered matte coatings that produce stunning shelf-appeal.

"We are thrilled to commercialize this innovative, store drop-off recyclable stand-up-pouch, and proud to take another big step toward our goal of transitioning our global packaging portfolio to one day be fully-recyclable, reusable or compostable," says Tracey Todesco, commodity manager for Ocean Spray. "Bryce Corporation played an integral role in this milestone and we appreciate their passion for innovation and commitment to developing sustainable packaging."

The pouch, designed for in-store drop-off recycling, carries a How2Recycle label designating that it is store drop-off recyclable. It will be available for purchase at costco.com and other club store channels this year.

For more information, visit www.brycecorp.com and www.oceanspray.com.