Pyure Organic, a brand in the low-to-no-calorie sweetener category, announces a major rebrand of its organic and non-GMO plant-based sweeteners, baking mixes, milk modifiers and spreads.

Pyure Organic partnered with Ideabar, a marketing and media agency to develop integrated marketing strategies to maximize business growth and brand equity. After conducting market research and consumer feedback, the brand and messaging were repositioned along with redesigned packaging across the entire portfolio of 25 Pyure products.

The new Pyure branding uses friendly fonts with grain-like textures, green leaf accents, bold colors and photos of sweets to appeal to all ranges of customers. The new copy emphasizes "love" language, as in the brand's new tagline: "Love is pure. Pyure is love."

For more information, visit www.pyureorganic.com and www.ideabaragency.com.