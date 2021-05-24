ORBIT Gum announced its new 30-piece Mega Pack. The ORBIT Mega Pack is a more sustainable option that features an outer plastic package designed to be recycled in roughly half of U.S. recycling streams, with more locations to follow. The ORBIT Mega Pack is the first ever Mars Wrigley innovation to partner with and feature on-pack guides from How2Recycle. How2Recycle is a standardized labeling system that clearly communicates a step-by-step guide on whether and how to recycle each part of the pack.

"We are delighted to partner with How2Recycle for ORBIT Mega Pack as society begins to seek fresh breath on-the-go once again and celebrate more in-person moments in 2021," says Ivonne Andreu, senior director of gum & mints, Mars Wrigley U.S. "We're committed to our Mars Wrigley's purpose of Better Moments, More Smiles and to making a positive societal impact through more sustainability and increased recycling transparency on our ORBIT Mega Pack."

This announcement leans into Mars Wrigley's purpose of Better Moments and More Smiles through a more connected and caring world that supports Mars' Sustainable in a Generation Plan. The new ORBIT packaging is the latest step in Mars Wrigley's sustainability journey to transform its packaging portfolio and drive progress towards its goal of 100% reusable, recyclable or compostable packaging by 2025. This packaging innovation comes on the heels of Mars Wrigley's business partnership announcement with Danimer Scientific.

The two-year partnership with Danimer Scientific is structured to develop innovative home compostable packaging for a more sustainable environment. The Mars Wrigley business is continuously testing innovative new sustainable packaging alternatives across four areas — Reduce, Replace, Recycle, Reuse — while also advocating for recycling infrastructure advancements that support a circular economy.

