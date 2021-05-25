Takis, a spicy rolled tortilla chip brand, announced it is expanding its lineup into five new snack categories and is unveiling a new exciting look. By expanding the Takis brand to new snack categories and subcategories, the company looks to offer new products that fit a variety snacking occasions.

The five new brand extensions include:

Takis Waves: This is the company’s first line of ridged potato chips.

Takis Watz: The cheese snacks aim to offer crunchiness and electric flavor.

Takis POP!: This makrs the company’s first foray into the ready-to-eat popcorn category.

Takis Stix: These corn snack sticks are designed as an on-the-go snacking option.

Takis Hot Nuts: Launched in fall 2020, this product features a unique double crunch technology.

The new packaging design features a bigger emphasis on the Takis logo and the brand's signature purple color taking center stage across all products. Each bag also has a distinct color blocking window featuring a flavor tornado effect that showcases the unique ingredients that come together to create that flavor. The packaging also highlights the return of Takis Heat-O-Meter — an icon that helps consumers understand how intense the product is.

"Takis is known for big, bold flavors, so we are thrilled to bring the intensity of our iconic rolled tortilla chip to entirely new snacking categories," says Sandra Peregrina, marketing director of salty snacks for Barcel USA. "We know our consumers are looking for satisfying snacks that level up the moment, and Takis is the perfect snack to do that. Takis Waves, Takis Watz, Takis POP!, Takis Stix and Takis Hot Nuts will provide a full flavor experience not yet offered in these snacking categories, so we're excited to bring the intensity to consumers."

